In Kyiv canceled the contract for the purchase of drums for unloading children in shelters

16:18 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The leadership of the Dnipro district administration in Kyiv decided to cancel the contract for the purchase of drums for "psychological relief of children in shelters" in the amount of more than 800 thousand hryvnias.



The head of the Dnipro regional administration, Pavel Babiy, shared this information on his Facebook account.



According to Pavel Babiy, he requested an internal investigation in connection with public outrage caused by the purchase of musical instruments, vegetable cutters and frying pans by the education department of the Dnipro regional administration.

He also instructed the formation of commissions to verify the validity and expediency of such purchases.