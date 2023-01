18:35 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, January 19, awarded the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, with the Order of Merit.



The award ceremony took place during a joint briefing by Zelensky and Michel in Kyiv.

“It is an honor for me to commemorate President Charles Michel with the First Class Order of Merit today,” the President of Ukraine said.

Zelensky thanked the President of the European Council for his leadership in supporting the Ukrainian state.