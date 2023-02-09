Monuments to Soviet General Vatutin and pilot Chkalov were dismantled in Kyiv

16:19 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Monuments to Soviet General Nikolai Vatutin and pilot Valery Chkalov were dismantled in Kyiv. The day before, their demolition was approved by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.



Monuments to Chkalov on the street. Oles Gonchar and Vatutin at the entrance to the Mariinsky Park from the street. Grushevsky was excluded from the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine on February 7, 2023.



The first of them was dismantled on the evening of February 8, the second - the next day. After dismantling, according to the decision of the Kyiv City Council, they should be transferred to the Antonov Aviation Museum of Ukraine.

"Monuments to these Soviet figures have no place on the streets of the Ukrainian capital. The city leadership has long had the political will to make these decisions, but due to many legal conflicts, we could not make them. In particular, we were waiting for the decision of the Ministry of Culture to remove the monument protection status from these objects.. It actually untied our hands. Since now we can legally move these monuments without developing scientific and design documentation for the movement and installation of objects, ”said Vladimir Prokopov, deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Now the Kyiv City Council is waiting for the Ministry of Culture to approve the dismantling of monuments to other Soviet and Russian figures.



At the same time, the publication of the Ministry of Culture states that the issue of transferring the monuments to Chkalov and Vatutin, the KSCA “could solve without the intervention of the ministry, in another way determined by law, now the KSCA must definitely exclude these monuments from the List of newly discovered objects, dismantle and move the monuments.”



Valery Chkalov - Soviet test pilot, brigade commander, hero of the Soviet Union.



Nikolai Vatutin - Soviet military leader, army general, hero of the Soviet Union. Actively participated in the war against the army of the UNR, the rebels of Kholodny Yar. Most "famous" during the Second World War. His leadership of the troops led to huge losses among the personnel.



