In Kyiv, 20% of Invincibility Points are not prepared for work - Arakhamia

11:41 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kyiv, out of 530 points of indestructibility, 20% were closed. This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia on the air of a single telethon on Saturday, November 26.

He also noted that the necessary conditions have not been created in all existing points.

"Somewhere there are three generators, but they are not connected, somewhere there is not a single generator, somewhere there is no Internet, somewhere there is no water," Arakhamia said.

According to him, in order for the points to work in full force, people's deputies intend to involve business representatives and volunteers.

"Of course, we will put pressure on and work with the city authorities in order to resolve all these logistical organizational issues within two or three days," the head of the faction said.

Arakhamia explained that people's deputies decided to check the work of "points of indestructibility" in the capital, since there were many complaints from the people of Kiev that the points did not work, that there was no heat, no Internet.

Recall, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "points of indestructibility", which began to operate throughout Ukraine in conditions of blackout due to Russian missile strikes, will operate around the clock and free of charge as places of temporary residence.

A few days ago it was reported that 940 invincibility points were deployed in Ukraine.