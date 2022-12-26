On Christmas Eve, the President addressed the Ukrainians with congratulations

08:41 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, December 24, congratulated Ukrainians on the feast of the Nativity of Christ, which is celebrated on this day according to the Gregorian calendar. He posted the corresponding videos on his Telegram channel.

The head of state recalled that the birth of the Son of God gave people hope for salvation, as well as faith in the victory of goodness and mercy.

"Unfortunately, this year, for us, all the holidays have a bitter aftertaste. And we can feel the usual spirit of Christmas in a different way.. Dinner at the family table may not be so tasty and warm. There may be empty chairs near it. And our houses and streets may not be so bright," he said.

However, according to him, "loss of faith" poses a great threat: in higher powers and their power, in goodness and justice in the world.

"Isn't this what the evil and darkness that rebelled against us essentially want? We have been resisting them for more than 300 days and eight years. And will we let them get what they want?" Zelensky asked rhetorically.

According to him, "the main act of courage is endurance and bringing one's work to the end no matter what."

"Truth lights our way. We know it. We protect it.". Our truth is a struggle for freedom. Freedom has a high price. But slavery is even higher," the President stressed.

He urged Ukrainians to patience and faith, because evil cannot be stronger than the armor provided by God.

The head of state added that Ukrainians meet today and all the upcoming winter holidays in difficult circumstances: someone will see the first star in the sky over Bakhmut, Rubizhne, Kremennaya along thousands of kilometers of the front line, and someone will see it on the highway, on the way from Ukrainian-Polish border to the Kherson region or Zaporozhye.

"Wherever we are, we will be together today. Let's look into the evening sky together. And together we will remember the morning of February 24th. Let's remember how long it's been. Let's remember Azovstal, Irpin, Bucha, Kramatorsk, Serpentine, Chernobaevka, Izyum, Kherson. We'll make a wish. One for all. And feel the joy. One for all. And understand the truth. One for all," Zelensky added.

According to him, no kamikaze drones are capable of extinguishing a Christmas star.

The head of state also concluded that "we will meet the holidays with smiles and joy, as always, but with distinction - we will not wait for a miracle, because we create it ourselves."

It should be noted that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published a Christmas greeting in support of Ukraine on Twitter.