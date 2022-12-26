On Christmas Eve, the President addressed the Ukrainians with congratulations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, December 24, congratulated Ukrainians on the feast of the Nativity of Christ, which is celebrated on this day according to the Gregorian calendar. He posted the corresponding videos on his Telegram channel.
The head of state recalled that the birth of the Son of God gave people hope for salvation, as well as faith in the victory of goodness and mercy.
However, according to him, "loss of faith" poses a great threat: in higher powers and their power, in goodness and justice in the world.
According to him, "the main act of courage is endurance and bringing one's work to the end no matter what."
He urged Ukrainians to patience and faith, because evil cannot be stronger than the armor provided by God.
The head of state added that Ukrainians meet today and all the upcoming winter holidays in difficult circumstances: someone will see the first star in the sky over Bakhmut, Rubizhne, Kremennaya along thousands of kilometers of the front line, and someone will see it on the highway, on the way from Ukrainian-Polish border to the Kherson region or Zaporozhye.
According to him, no kamikaze drones are capable of extinguishing a Christmas star.
The head of state also concluded that "we will meet the holidays with smiles and joy, as always, but with distinction - we will not wait for a miracle, because we create it ourselves."
It should be noted that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published a Christmas greeting in support of Ukraine on Twitter.
