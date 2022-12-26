In what cases will IDPs be checked - explained in the Ministry of Reintegration

08:11 24 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Checks on the places of residence of migrants will be carried out only if law enforcement officers contact the social security authorities if there is a suspicion of illegally receiving assistance. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

“We are obliged to control the intended use of funds. At the same time, we cannot allow people who are in dire need of financial assistance to be under checks or mistakenly get rid of this assistance.. Now that there are air raid alerts, power and communication problems, people don't have to stand in line at the social security authorities to confirm the relevance of the specified place of residence. We must clearly define the grounds on which inspections are allowed," Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

Therefore, it was decided to conduct inspections of the places of residence of IDPs only in the event that law enforcement officers apply to the social protection authorities if there is a suspicion of illegally receiving assistance. Citizens will be informed about this by phone call.

According to Vereshchuk, in all other cases, spot checks of the habitats of internally displaced persons are not allowed.

Earlier it was reported that in 15 regions there are 144 thousand people for internally displaced persons.. free places, including 31 thousand - for a long stay. However, a number of regions can no longer accept people for long-term residence.