In the Kherson region, more cases of sexual violence committed by Russians were recorded than in other regions

As of December 14, there were already 64 cases of conflict-related sexual violence (CRS) in the Kherson region. This is more than in other occupied regions of Ukraine.
This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.
A special mobile group is engaged in clarifying the facts of sexual violence in the liberated Kherson region, which has already visited the region twice - in October and December. The group includes prosecutors, police officers, psychologists and Global Rights Compliance experts.
Among the most common facts of such violence are forced exposure, rape and torture of the genitals with electric current.
