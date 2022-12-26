In the Kherson region, more cases of sexual violence committed by Russians were recorded than in other regions

13:52 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 14, there were already 64 cases of conflict-related sexual violence (CRS) in the Kherson region. This is more than in other occupied regions of Ukraine.



This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.



A special mobile group is engaged in clarifying the facts of sexual violence in the liberated Kherson region, which has already visited the region twice - in October and December. The group includes prosecutors, police officers, psychologists and Global Rights Compliance experts.

“We communicate directly with people. We tell you what exactly applies to SNSK and why it is important not to keep silent about such cases. We explain what assistance they can receive, how their personal data will be protected. Unfortunately, cases of sexual violence during the occupation are not isolated," explained Oleksandr Kleschenko, prosecutor of the profile department of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Among the most common facts of such violence are forced exposure, rape and torture of the genitals with electric current.