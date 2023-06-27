In Kharkiv, an official was removed from his post for the poor condition of shelters

18:13 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kharkov, there were personnel changes in the city council due to the negative situation with the state of shelters. The official in charge was fired and another was given a warning.



This was reported by the press service of the mayor's office following a conference call on the readiness of protective structures.



The head of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, shared information about access to shelters in the city, as well as the fact that the head of the civil protection department of the department for interaction with law enforcement agencies and civil protection, Alexander Pushkarev, was dismissed from his post due to the unsatisfactory condition of the storage facilities.



Also, the director of the department, Valentin Topchii, was reprimanded as a measure of disciplinary action.



The mayor noted that such actions will help restore order and stability. Of the three types of shelters in Kharkov, the most critical situation was found in anti-radiation structures.



However, dual-purpose shelters and simple shelters are almost completely provided with everything necessary, he added, citing an official statement from the city council.