11:35 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



This morning, December 29, in Kharkiv, due to another massive Russian missile attack, the movement of the subway was stopped.



This was reported in the press service of the Kharkov metro.

“Dear passengers! Traffic on the lines of the Kharkiv metro has been temporarily suspended. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience!” the message says.

According to the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, a series of explosions sounded in the city, which objects were hit and whether the victims were specified.