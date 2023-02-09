600 Ukrainian women have already applied to the Offensive Guard

14:36 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Currently, thousands of people, including at least six hundred women, have expressed a desire to join the formation of new assault brigades within the framework of the Offensive Guard project..



This was reported to the government.

"Offensive Guard" is a recruiting project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the idea of which, as they said in the ministry, belonged to the deceased head of the department Denis Monastyrsky.

The existing brigades will deal exclusively with the de-occupation of territories during counteroffensives. As conceived by the authors of the idea, the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should break through the front and move forward as quickly as possible, and it is the brigades from the “Offensive Guard” who work in the liberated settlements.

“Today we have a large number of patriotic people who are ready to defend the country with weapons in their hands.. The average age of candidates is 33 years old, the oldest is 69 years old,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

10.5 thousand people submitted applications through the website, 6.5 thousand through the TsNAP, another 3.5 thousand were consulted by phone.



As for the 600 women who applied, the minister says that they "will be able to work in medical, logistics, and intelligence brigades."



You can apply online by filling out the form on the website. Within an hour, as promised by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operator will call back and advise which of the more than 140 recruiting points you need to approach.



The candidate must pass a military medical commission, pass a psychological and physical test, and after successful passing, he is enrolled in a selected brigade. For the fighters of these brigades, benefits for military personnel and police remain.