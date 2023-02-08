The State Emergency Service spoke about the assistance to Turkey

16:52 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has sent the most trained specialists to Turkey who are able to work during earthquakes and man-made blockages to assist in the search for survivors after a large-scale earthquake on February 6.

This was announced at a briefing by the Director of the Emergency Response Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Major General of the Civil Protection Service Volodymyr Demchuk.



Taking into account the peculiarities and nature of the destruction, the main task of Ukrainian rescuers is to search for and rescue surviving citizens under the rubble and provide them with medical assistance.

“The first task is to save. This is the primary reason why they formed a detachment. The equipment formed as part of the detachment, including 10 dogs, was all sent in order to effectively search and rescue people under the rubble,” said Demchuk.

According to him, the team that was formed by the State Emergency Service was previously mobilized for 10 days.. But, given the operational situation that will be in Turkey, they will separately decide how long the team will be there, Demchuk explained. He added that at the state level, the State Emergency Service coordinates its activities with the diplomatic institutions of Turkey, as well as the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey. There is interaction with the agency of the Republic of Turkey responsible for the elimination of the consequences of the emergency.

“We have coordinators from their side, we have persons who have already been identified by interaction with our unit. The process takes place around the clock in constant communication,” Demchuk said.

Monitoring of Ukrainian citizens in Turkey is carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Demchuk said.

“We are in constant communication with them. Currently, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 65 appeals have been received regarding the absence of our citizens or failure to communicate. As a result of the measures taken by our diplomats, contact and location have already been established with 38 persons. There are currently 27 individuals with whom contact has not yet been established. All issues are under the control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with which we exchange information. Information about the two dead has not been confirmed,” Demchuk said.

He explained that Ukrainian rescuers gained invaluable experience during the war.

“Probably by far the largest in the world. And this is noted by our international partners. The departing team has practical experience in searching for people under the rubble. These people repeatedly participated in the territory of Ukraine during the war in search and rescue of people in different parts of our country.. This experience will allow us to work effectively in Turkey," the emergency official said.

He added that when the detachment of assistance to Turkey was formed, the factor of readiness to carry out work on the territory of Ukraine was also taken into account.

“All moments are taken into account. I want to assure you that the ability of the State Emergency Service has not deteriorated in any way. The service is ready to perform tasks for its intended purpose on the territory of our state. He left the detachment did not affect the decrease in the readiness of the State Emergency Service, ”said Demchuk.

What they say in the State Emergency Service about the scale of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

“Earthquakes of this magnitude don't happen every day. It is a fact. They happen very rarely. If on the Richter scale, then an earthquake of this magnitude is considered very strong. On the territory of Turkey, tremors up to 8 points were recorded. It was an extremely difficult situation and an extremely large-scale earthquake," Demchuk explained.

According to the representative of the State Emergency Service, now more than 60 thousand people are taking part in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake.