Families of refugees from Ukraine will be able to receive additional payments in Georgia

15:41 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Families with children who moved to Georgia from Ukraine after the outbreak of hostilities will be paid an additional 470 lari (about $172) for each child, the Caucasian Knot writes.



The Georgian authorities announced a decision to allocate financial assistance to the families of children from Ukraine with the support of the UN Children's Fund. In particular, families who came from Ukraine to Georgia after February 1, 2022 will receive 470 GEL per child.



To receive assistance, parents or other legal representatives of the child must contact the offices of the Social Services Agency at the place of residence before March 1. You need to have a passport with you, as well as a passport or birth certificate of the child.



On October 25, 2022, the Minister of Health of Georgia, Zurab Azarashvili, announced that the assistance program for Ukrainian refugees had been extended for six months.



The program to support refugees from Ukraine, which has been implemented by the Agency for Resettlers since July 15, 2022, provides for social assistance, as well as monthly payments of 300 lari (about $110), partially covering the rent for housing. As of October 25, 2022, 500 families received a monthly allowance with a rent of 300 lari, and more than 1,050 people received monthly social assistance.