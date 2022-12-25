The State Border Guard Service warned of queues at the border with Poland

12:14 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the eve of the New Year holidays, the passenger and transport flow on the Ukrainian-Polish border increased by 10-12%. Due to the deterioration of the weather and power outages, unstable operation of the electronic systems of control services at checkpoints is possible.



This was reported in the State Border Service of Ukraine (GPSU). It is noted that at 11 am on December 19, checkpoints on the western border of Ukraine are operating normally.

"Border guards are making efforts to clear passengers and vehicles as soon as possible, especially given the low temperatures.. It should be noted that traditionally, with the approach of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as well as on weekends, an increase in passenger and transport flow is observed on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Over the weekend, the traffic intensity increased by 10-12%," the report says.

This morning, only at the checkpoints "Ugrinov" and "Krakovets" there are queues of about 30-40 cars in the direction of exit to Poland, in front of "Ustyluh" there are about 60 more. At the checkpoint "Shegini" 50 cars are waiting in line to enter Ukraine. There are also queues of several hundred trucks, in both directions, at the Rava-Russkaya, Krakovets and Shegini checkpoints.



The press service also noted that due to weather conditions on narrow sections of the road where heavy trucks are parked, complicated travel and traffic in oncoming lanes is possible.



At the same time, there is no accumulation of passenger transport at the borders in Transcarpathia and Chernivtsi region. Border guards urged citizens to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.



The State Border Guard Service also recommends taking into account the possible unstable operation of the electronic systems of control services at checkpoints due to power outages.