Sculpture of Zelensky in the style of the Statue of Liberty appeared in Estonia

12:54 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

A giant sculpture of Vladimir Zelensky in the style of the Statue of Liberty was created in Estonia - this became known after the visit of Estonian Prime Minister Kai Kallas to a theme park in the city of Tirva.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas posted a photo on her Instagram page where she looks at a sand sculpture of Vladimir Zelensky of considerable size, made in the style of the Statue of Liberty.

"Signs of support for Ukraine from the Estonian people are all over the country - people weave protective nets, make trench candles, help in other ways. The society of the city of Tirva created Freedom Park, which houses a giant sand sculpture of the President of Ukraine Zelensky," Kallas wrote.

According to her, the residents of Tarva opened the park in June 2022 and promised that the statue would stand until the victory of Ukraine.