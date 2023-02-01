Sculpture of Zelensky in the style of the Statue of Liberty appeared in Estonia

A giant sculpture of Vladimir Zelensky in the style of the Statue of Liberty was created in Estonia - this became known after the visit of Estonian Prime Minister Kai Kallas to a theme park in the city of Tirva.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas posted a photo on her Instagram page where she looks at a sand sculpture of Vladimir Zelensky of considerable size, made in the style of the Statue of Liberty.
According to her, the residents of Tarva opened the park in June 2022 and promised that the statue would stand until the victory of Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments