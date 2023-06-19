About 3,000 Ukrainians evacuated to EU for treatment - EC vice-president

14:22 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about three thousand Ukrainian patients have been evacuated to the European Union for treatment.



This was stated by the Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Margaritis Schinas.

"To date, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, we have evacuated about 3,000 patients from Ukraine through the MEDEVAC program who needed medical care in the EU system.. We also have 10,000 beds available in EU hospitals in case of need," she said.

In addition, according to Schinas, there are so-called medical hubs in the EU countries that have common borders with Ukraine.

"That is, medical institutions that can help organize the provision of medical care, which can help us organize medical evacuation if necessary.. Therefore, we are very open to further cooperation depending on the needs,” said the EC Vice President.

Responding about the medical evacuation of residents of Kherson, who suffered from the flood, she said that the European Union has the opportunity to do this.