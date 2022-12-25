Significant deficit remains in the energy system of Ukraine

Significant shortage of electricity remains in the energy system of Ukraine. The most difficult situation is observed in the east, in the Kyiv and Odessa regions, round-the-clock work is underway to restore the network.
This was reported by the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo".
The company noted that in the morning consumption limits were exceeded in several regions, in connection with which an emergency shutdown mode was applied.. In addition, the situation is complicated by weather conditions.
At the same time, the difficult situation now persists in the eastern region.
Also, emergency and restoration work continues around the clock in the Kyiv and Odessa regions. In Odessa, the process of healing of household consumers according to reserve schemes is underway.
