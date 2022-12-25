Significant deficit remains in the energy system of Ukraine

11:59 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Significant shortage of electricity remains in the energy system of Ukraine. The most difficult situation is observed in the east, in the Kyiv and Odessa regions, round-the-clock work is underway to restore the network.



This was reported by the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo".

"As of 11:00 on December 8, due to damage during rocket attacks on power plants and the high-voltage network, a significant shortage of electricity remains in the system," the report says.

The company noted that in the morning consumption limits were exceeded in several regions, in connection with which an emergency shutdown mode was applied.. In addition, the situation is complicated by weather conditions.

"In many regions in the west of the country, frost, rain with snow and strong gusts of wind lead to icing of wires and their damage, " Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, the difficult situation now persists in the eastern region.

"In the evening, the enemy again subjected several areas to massive artillery fire. Where the situation permits, a survey of the state of the power grid is carried out. After receiving permission from the military, repair work will begin.

Also, emergency and restoration work continues around the clock in the Kyiv and Odessa regions. In Odessa, the process of healing of household consumers according to reserve schemes is underway.