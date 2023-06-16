New Ukrainian schools to open in two Lithuanian cities

08:09 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Lithuanian cities of Kaunas and Siauliai, branches of the International Ukrainian School will be opened with a five-day training schedule.



This was reported yesterday by the publication LRT.



In addition to Ukrainian and English, children will also learn Lithuanian.



According to Elena Vnukovskaya, head of the MUSH, in the first three days of registration in Kaunas and Siauliai, more than 450 Ukrainian children signed up for schooling.



In addition to Kaunas and Siauliai, Ukrainian schools are already successfully operating in Vilnius and Klaipeda.



It is noted that Lithuania has become a haven for more than 70,000 refugees from Ukraine, including almost 25,000 minors.



The first refugees, 196 people, were registered in the country just four days after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine on 24 February. The highest number of refugees registered in one day was on March 17 - 2219 people.