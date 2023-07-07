The water level in the Dniprovska hydroelectric power station fell on a record - Zaporizhzhya OVA

13:00 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, July 7, in the Zaporozhye region, a record low water level in the downstream of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station, which differs by two and a half meters from the norm.



The consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station were announced in the Zaporozhye regional military administration.



Over the past day, the water level has dropped to 12 m 3 cm, compared with the previous figure of 12 m 87 cm.



The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhya NPP remains normal, and the supply of drinking water continues without problems. Water quality complies with standards, confirmed by OVA.



There is no shortage of fish stock in the Kakhovka reservoir in other parts of the Dnieper.