In the Dnieper, the removal of rubble is being completed. Rescuers found body parts

09:24 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Russians launched a missile attack on a polyclinic and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro on the morning of May 26, the number of people injured in the destruction and fire increased to 32 people.

In addition, as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak said in Telegram on Saturday morning, May 27, rescuers found body fragments at the scene.

According to him, rescuers worked at the site of the tragedy all night, and about 90% of the rubble has now been cleared. As of morning, two dead, 32 wounded and three missing are known.

"The fate of three people who could have been in the affected building at the time of "arrival" is still unknown. Rescuers found body fragments there. Forensic experts work. 32 people were injured, 13 of them are still in the hospital. Five are heavy,” he wrote.

Lysak recalled that today is a day of mourning for those who died in the Dnieper.

Recall that President Vladimir Zelensky called the act of the Russian aggressors an atrocity, and the Russians themselves - completely sick creatures.