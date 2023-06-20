No oil products found in Dnipro and Ingulets - environmental inspection

13:12 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the latest water survey conducted by the Environmental Inspectorate, no oil products were found in the Dnieper and Ingulets. Information about this is reported by the Kherson Regional Water and Agrarian Inspectorate, referring to the data received.



Water samples were taken in the area of the Antonovsky railway bridge in the Dnieper. According to the results of the analysis, it turned out that the concentration of suspended solids exceeds the norm by 1.28 times, amounting to 32.0 mg/dm3. The total iron content is 0.26 mg/dm3, which exceeds the norm by 2.6 times. Dissolved oxygen in water is 6.30 mg/dm3, exceeding the norm by at least 4.00 mg/dm3.



Water samples in Ingulets were taken near Daryevka. As a result of the analysis, an excess of the concentration of suspended solids by 1.44 times and total iron by 2 times was found.. Dissolved oxygen in the river is 2.20 mg/dm3. An excess of biological oxygen consumption was also detected.



These data allow us to conclude that there is no water pollution by oil products in the Dnieper and Ingulets, however, some anomalies were found in terms of suspended solids, iron and dissolved oxygen. These results require further study and monitoring of the state of water resources to ensure their environmental safety.