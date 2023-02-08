New adoption services have become available in "Die"

13:55 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

5 new adoption services are available on the Diya portal. These services should simplify and speed up the adoption process, according to the Ministry of Digital Development.



In addition to the available consultations on the adoption of a child and the registration of the adopter online, new services have appeared in the digital application. In particular:

adoption: continuation of the candidacy;

adoptive parents, foster parents;

become a second foster parent or adoptive parent;

guardianship, care of a child;

adoption: deregistration.

New services allow you to obtain the status of a foster family or a family-type orphanage, guardianship or guardianship of a child; continue the validity of the conclusion on the possibility of being an adoptive parent if the child has not been adopted within a year; as well as deregistration of candidates for adoption.



It takes about 30 minutes to fill in all the required data, after which the Children's Services will process the application and conduct an ongoing review.