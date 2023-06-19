A new service for depositors of bankrupt banks will appear in "Die"

14:38 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Depositors of bankrupt banks will be able to apply for a refund on the Diya app. The new service is being developed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) and the Ministry of Digital Development.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development.

"Today, these are 1.4 million accounts of Ukrainians in the amount of about UAH 3.2 billion. Cooperation with the Deposit Guarantee Fund will allow Ukrainians to return their funds in a few clicks. Do it without papers and trips to the bank. It will be a convenient and fast service. Now we are working on a service in "Diya" and it will soon be launched for all investors," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

According to him, simply in the application it will be possible to apply for a refund, check the amount of the payment, select cash or open a new "Support" account in the Fund's agent banks.. Further funds will be transferred to this account.

"For the Fund, it is important not only to unconditionally pay out funds under any conditions, but to make this process as comfortable as possible for depositors. To this end, we launched the remote payment format a year ago, which is now being implemented by four of our agent banks. And today we are testing the service , which will simplify the procedure for the depositor to receive the funds due to him from the Fund through the Diya application, - said Svetlana Rekrut, Managing Director of the DGF.

In April last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law guaranteeing Ukrainians 100% reimbursement of all deposits during martial law and three months from the date of its termination.. After that, the guaranteed amount on deposits will be UAH 600,000. for one depositor in one bank.