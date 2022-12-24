New services for migrants launched in Diya

17:35 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Diya launches two new services for internally displaced persons. Now IDPs will be able to change their registration address online, as well as cancel their IDP status.



This was reported on the official Telegram channel of the service.



Change of place of registration

"If you have moved to another city or changed your address, please notify the state in a few clicks in Die," the message reads.

The service team explained that in order to change the place of registration, you need to be physically located at the new address and confirm the geolocation.



Cancellation of IDP status

In addition, internally displaced persons who have returned home will be able to cancel their IDP status online.



Team "Diya" noted that both services are automatic.

"This means that the process takes place without the participation of a civil servant, and you no longer need to wait for his decision. We are working with the Ministry of Social Policy so that you receive public services quickly and efficiently.

These services are available for Ukrainians who have a certificate inside the displaced person in "Diya".



The service is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine with the support of the "Action Support Project" implemented by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine with the support of Sweden.