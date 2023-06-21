War bond "New Kakhovka" appeared in "Diya"

A new military bond "Novaya Kakhovka" was launched in "Die", the press service of the Ministry of Finance and Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said.
The launch of new bonds in the Diya application takes place as part of a joint project of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Digital Development, launched in October 2022.
Each hryvnia from each purchased bond helps the army and maintains the financial stability of the country, and then returns to the depositor's account with interest.
Also in "Diya" there is an opportunity to reinvest the funds received from redeemed war bonds in new bonds New Kakhovka.
According to the Ministry of Finance, military bonds worth UAH 1.4 billion have been purchased through the Action app to date.. In 2023, thanks to war bonds, the Ministry of Finance attracted more than UAH 125 billion to the state budget.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov recalled that on June 21, payment for the Mariupol bond would be received.
