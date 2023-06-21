War bond "New Kakhovka" appeared in "Diya"

16:02 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A new military bond "Novaya Kakhovka" was launched in "Die", the press service of the Ministry of Finance and Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said.

"At auctions of bonds of domestic government loans of Ukraine (OVGZ), the Ministry of Finance issued new military bonds UA4000227763 in the amount of more than 10 billion hryvnia. The average yield at primary auctions for these bonds is 18.20%, and they mature on May 1, 2024. Today, every citizen can purchase such military government bonds in the Action application called “New Kakhovka,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The launch of new bonds in the Diya application takes place as part of a joint project of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Digital Development, launched in October 2022.

"War bonds are a contribution to Ukraine's victory over the aggressor, to the restoration of Ukraine, as well as a guaranteed profit for each investor up to 19.75% per annum," the Ministry of Finance notes.

Each hryvnia from each purchased bond helps the army and maintains the financial stability of the country, and then returns to the depositor's account with interest.

"Each purchased military bond is a support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing our military with the most necessary things: weapons, ammunition, equipment, food and medicine," the department noted.

Also in "Diya" there is an opportunity to reinvest the funds received from redeemed war bonds in new bonds New Kakhovka.



According to the Ministry of Finance, military bonds worth UAH 1.4 billion have been purchased through the Action app to date.. In 2023, thanks to war bonds, the Ministry of Finance attracted more than UAH 125 billion to the state budget.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov recalled that on June 21, payment for the Mariupol bond would be received.