In "Die" there was a service of automatic closing of sole proprietorship - Fedorov

14:38 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The service of automatic closing of sole proprietorship started in "Die". This was announced on the morning of June 21 by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

The FLP closing service is fully automatic. No human factor. There is no longer a need to wait for a long time until the application is manually processed by the state registrar, the minister explained.
"Information is pulled from the Unified State Register (USR) - this makes mistakes impossible. You only need to check the data and put an electronic signature. Then the application will be processed automatically. You will receive the result by mail and in the citizen’s personal account on the Diya portal, Fedorov noted.