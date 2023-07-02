07:58 17 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The famous Ukrainian singer, who lives in Russia and is silent, Taisiya Povaliy, on Thursday, July 14, performed in the Belarusian city of Vitebsk at the opening of the Slavianski Bazaar music festival. On this day, the Russian Federation committed a terrorist attack in Vinnitsa. A video from the performance of the artist appeared on the YouTube account of Belarus 1 TV channel.

Povaliy sang the Ukrainian song Yury Rybchinsky's Verba, not mentioning the tragedy in a peaceful city where more than 20 people died, but praising Lukashenka.

She appeared on stage with Russian artists supporting the bloody policy of the Kremlin: Dmitry Dyuzhev, Elena Vaenga, Sergei Bezrukov, Grigory Leps, Denis Maidanov and others.

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also spoke at the opening.

Recall that at a concert dedicated to Victory Day in Russia, singer Taisiya Povaliy performed the Ukrainian song Song about the towel. The act of the star was condemned by her son Denis.