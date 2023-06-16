On Marine Corps Day, President Zelensky expressed gratitude to the defenders of Ukraine

11:54 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Marine Corps Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the defenders of Ukraine for the relentless defense of their native land.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the front line, where he congratulated the marines on their professional holiday.



In a message posted on social media on May 23, he noted that the Ukrainian marines, ready for action on land, at sea and in the air, successfully carry out difficult tasks.



The President noted their motivation, strength and courage, which do not go unnoticed even by the enemy.



He expressed deep gratitude to the defenders for their constant defense of their native land and stressed that Ukraine will never forget the heroes who gave their lives for the future of the country.