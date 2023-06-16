New services for veterans appeared in TSNAPs

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of mandatory administrative services in TsNAPs for combatants, their families, people with disabilities as a result of the war, as well as relatives of the dead military.
The new services in TsNAPs were announced in the Ministry of Digital Development.
In particular:
- officially establish your status;
- obtain or replace a certificate;
- continue the validity of documents;
- obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans;
- receive financial assistance or compensation.
The Ministry of Digital Development noted that now one of the priorities is to simplify the process of obtaining veteran services as much as possible.
