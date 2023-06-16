New services for veterans appeared in TSNAPs

07:52 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of mandatory administrative services in TsNAPs for combatants, their families, people with disabilities as a result of the war, as well as relatives of the dead military.



The new services in TsNAPs were announced in the Ministry of Digital Development.

"From now on, combatants, members of their families, people with disabilities as a result of the war, as well as relatives of the fallen defenders and defenders will be able to contact the TsNAP in their locality and receive even more necessary administrative services," the message says.

In particular:

officially establish your status;

obtain or replace a certificate;

continue the validity of documents;

obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans;

receive financial assistance or compensation.

The Ministry of Digital Development noted that now one of the priorities is to simplify the process of obtaining veteran services as much as possible.