Exercises were held in four regions to overcome the consequences of a possible terrorist attack at ZNPP

07:28 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk regions, large-scale training exercises of emergency services were held to overcome the consequences of a possible terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).





This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin.

During the exercises, emergency and public services worked out protocols for joint actions in the "changing real threat" mode.

Kuzin noted that the scenarios for the possible development of events at the ZNPP were previously modeled at a meeting of the interdepartmental crisis headquarters. In four regions, 404 brigades of emergency medical care and disaster medicine and 18 brigades separately are involved in the exercises.



In addition, as part of one of the threat modeling scenarios in 20 settlements of the Zaporozhye region, an algorithm was tested

delivery of potassium iodide.

Also during the exercises in the Zaporozhye region and in the zone of probable radiation damage, monitoring dosimetric posts were deployed.



Radiation protection groups have been formed on the basis of disease control and prevention centers in the regions. They have action algorithms in case of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP. All teams are equipped with devices for measuring gamma background, radiometers and dosimeters.