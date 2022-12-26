A modular camp for IDPs is being built in Chernivtsi, donated by the Czech government

11:03 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A modular town for internally displaced persons (IDPs) is being built in Chernivtsi, Deputy Mayor Vasily Zazulyak said.



The first blocks of modular houses for temporary residence of internally displaced persons arrived from the Czech Republic. They are equipped with everything you need:

refrigerators, cooktops, washing machines.

Blocks have already begun to be installed on the territory of the modular city. Thanks to this, 18 beds, three bathrooms, three rooms will appear here.

to provide and receive medical care, Zazulyak added.

Modular cities are also installed in the Lviv and Kyiv regions.