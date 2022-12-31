In Chernobaevka, habitual life is reviving - the head of the Kherson regional police department

10:21 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Kherson OVA, Yaroslav Yanushevich, showed how the legendary Chernobaevka, liberated from the enemy, is returning to life.

"The village, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian strength and insubordination, is gradually returning to life. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, 11 thousand inhabitants lived in Chernobaevka, now there are just over 3 thousand. human. About 400 houses were cut by fragments of Russian shells. But it's time for freedom, time for change. People have everything they need to spend the winter in their homes. Communications have been restored. Further more. No one will be left alone with problems. This is obvious, because Chernobaevka is Ukraine," the head of the UVA stressed.

As you know, the Ukrainian military destroyed the military equipment of the Russian aggressors dozens of times in Chernobaevka, where the invaders intended to equip a full-fledged military air base.