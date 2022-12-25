Enemy arsenal seized in Chernihiv region

18:52 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the border areas of the Chernihiv region, the security service of Ukraine has located new caches with Russian weapons.



This was reported on the website of the special services on Tuesday, December 20.



It is indicated that the invaders left these arsenals during their flight from the northern regions of Ukraine from the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces. Among the confiscated items were dozens of boxes with rockets and shots for anti-tank weapons.



So, in one of the settlements of the Mensky territorial community, about 300 artillery ammunition was found, including for the Grad MLRS.



In a forest belt near Chernihiv, SBU officers found more than 100 charges in hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.



In addition, a Kalashnikov tank machine gun and more than 1,500. ammo for it.



And during the operational and preventive testing of the Koryukovsky district, an RPG-26 rocket-propelled grenade and almost 300 cartridges of various calibers were found in an abandoned building.



All seized combat weapons were handed over to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





