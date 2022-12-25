A New Year tree was set up in Bucha. It will be illuminated by a generator

In Bucha, on Kievskaya Square, a New Year tree was set up. They will light the Christmas tree and the entire location, according to the mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, from a generator, said the mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk.
It is planned to light it today, December 19 on St. Nicholas Day.
At the same time, the location will not have a traditional ice rink, fair and attractions. “Indestructibility points” will operate next to the Christmas tree, where there will be electricity and Wi-Fi.
Before installing a Christmas tree in Bucha, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk announced a survey of citizens in his Telegram channel.
Basically, people voted "yes", explaining that the holiday in the city is necessary for children. However, there were those who opposed it.
A New Year tree was also installed in Irpin.
