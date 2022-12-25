A New Year tree was set up in Bucha. It will be illuminated by a generator

07:39 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Bucha, on Kievskaya Square, a New Year tree was set up. They will light the Christmas tree and the entire location, according to the mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, from a generator, said the mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk.

It is planned to light it today, December 19 on St. Nicholas Day.

At the same time, the location will not have a traditional ice rink, fair and attractions. “Indestructibility points” will operate next to the Christmas tree, where there will be electricity and Wi-Fi.



Before installing a Christmas tree in Bucha, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk announced a survey of citizens in his Telegram channel.

"Christmas holidays are near. Your opinion is interesting: should we put up a Christmas tree in Bucha and other settlements of the community? There is no single decision among Ukrainian cities, and opinions on this matter are divided," he wrote.

Basically, people voted "yes", explaining that the holiday in the city is necessary for children. However, there were those who opposed it.



A New Year tree was also installed in Irpin.