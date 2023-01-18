An operational headquarters was created in Brovary to help local residents
14:42 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine
In Brovary, an operational headquarters was organized for local citizens who need help after the tragedy.
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA Oleksiy Kuleba.
"Brovary. An operational headquarters was organized in Lyceum No. 10. Anyone in need of help can contact the headquarters. Doctors, psychologists, representatives of the police, the State Emergency Service, volunteers, all emergency services work here. People are getting the help they need. At the headquarters, you can get operational information," the message says.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments