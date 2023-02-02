Britain raised 400 million sterling for Ukraine

12:29 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

British citizens have managed to raise more than £400 million for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), which has announced a significant new fundraiser for Ukraine.



It is reported by Sky News.



This makes DEC the largest philanthropic donor to respond to the situation in Ukraine, according to the Financial Monitoring Service of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



The UK government has funded £25 million in public donations to support the draft.



Donations have been used to provide relief, including food, generators, mental health support, and cash for refugees.



In its report, the Commission stated that it succeeded in:

Distribute food to people in war-affected areas, in particular a team of volunteer cyclists who deliver food and medical supplies to vulnerable people in their homes





Deliver 75,000 life-saving trauma kits for civilian use and 34 preterm incubators





Provide generators for people in bomb shelters





Make cash payments to people who have been forced to leave their homes





Support special schools in Poland for refugee children





Provide psychological support.

The organization also calculated the numbers and provided this data on how it helped during the first six months of the conflict.