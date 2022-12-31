Boxing will create a separate category for transgender athletes

World Boxing Council (WBS) intends to introduce a boxing category for transgender people. This decision is explained by the desire to avoid a hypothetical situation in which a man and a woman can meet in the ring.
WBC President Mauricio Suleiman told about it.
Only transboxers with the same definition of gender will be allowed to fight in this category according to the "by birth" rule.. That is, a transgender fighter, who was listed as a man at birth, will only be able to compete with another transgender fighter who was also given the status of a man at birth.
Recall that in 2018 in the United States, transgender boxer Patricio Manuel won for the first time in history in a duel with another boxer - Hugo Agelar.
After the transgender transition, the athlete faced homophobia: in two years, dozens of men refused to fight him. The only boxer who responded to the offer of a fight was Agelar. When the judges unanimously decided that Manuel defeated his opponent, the audience in the hall began to shout insults. However, the athlete was not taken aback and said that this victory was given to him more than anyone can imagine.
