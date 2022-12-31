Boxing will create a separate category for transgender athletes

19:20 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine





World Boxing Council (WBS) intends to introduce a boxing category for transgender people. This decision is explained by the desire to avoid a hypothetical situation in which a man and a woman can meet in the ring. WBC President Mauricio Suleiman told about it.

“We are going to announce a global competition in 2023 for those who are interested, we will create protocols, we will start consultations and, most likely, we will create a league and a tournament, ” Suleiman said.

Only transboxers with the same definition of gender will be allowed to fight in this category according to the "by birth" rule.. That is, a transgender fighter, who was listed as a man at birth, will only be able to compete with another transgender fighter who was also given the status of a man at birth.

“In boxing, a man should never be allowed to fight a woman, regardless of gender change.. There should not be any gray area around this, and we want to approach this issue with transparency and the right decisions,” said the WBC president.

Recall that in 2018 in the United States, transgender boxer Patricio Manuel won for the first time in history in a duel with another boxer - Hugo Agelar.



After the transgender transition, the athlete faced homophobia: in two years, dozens of men refused to fight him. The only boxer who responded to the offer of a fight was Agelar. When the judges unanimously decided that Manuel defeated his opponent, the audience in the hall began to shout insults. However, the athlete was not taken aback and said that this victory was given to him more than anyone can imagine.