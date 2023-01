17:41 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation sent 83 drones for the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Bakhmut.



This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

"We sent 83 drones to Bakhmut. Mavic, Matrice, Autel from the Army of Drones will be the eyes and helpers of the Ukrainian military,” he said.

According to Fedorov, dozens of Starlink systems have also already been transferred to the front line.