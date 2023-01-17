Electricity supply resumed in 92 settlements - DTEK

18:41 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

From January 9 to 15, DTEK's repair and restoration teams restored power supply in 92 settlements of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which were left without power due to Russian attacks.



This was announced by the press service of the energy company on Monday, January 16.

"Power engineers are making every effort to promptly return the light to all the victims, as soon as they receive permission to work from the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.



Akhmetov's company recalled that on January 14, the energy system of Ukraine was once again subjected to a terrorist attack from Russia.