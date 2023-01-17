Electricity supply resumed in 92 settlements - DTEK
18:41 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine
From January 9 to 15, DTEK's repair and restoration teams restored power supply in 92 settlements of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which were left without power due to Russian attacks.
This was announced by the press service of the energy company on Monday, January 16.
"Power engineers are making every effort to promptly return the light to all the victims, as soon as they receive permission to work from the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.
Akhmetov's company recalled that on January 14, the energy system of Ukraine was once again subjected to a terrorist attack from Russia.
"Generation facilities were damaged, which increased the shortage of electricity. Therefore, NPC Ukrenergo provided distribution system operators with reduced consumption limits. Operators are obliged to comply with them in order to prevent deterioration of the situation in the energy system," the energy company stressed.
