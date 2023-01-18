Emergency power outages continue in 8 regions of Ukraine

As of the morning of January 18, all oblenergos of Ukraine have been brought daily limits on electricity consumption, emergency shutdowns continue in eight regions.
This was reported by the state energy company UkrEnergo.
The company recalled that all oblenergos draw up schedules of planned hourly outages that ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit.
At the same time, on January 18, the company expects a decrease in energy consumption due to warming.
Ukrenergo informs that as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks, power plants and high-voltage networks were damaged. As a result of the latest attack, several power units of thermal power plants were significantly damaged.. Also, in the area of hostilities in Kharkiv and Donbass, there are damages in the networks of oblenergos.
Ukrenergo, electricity producers and oblenergos are constantly working to restore damaged facilities hit by enemy attacks.
