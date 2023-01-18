Emergency power outages continue in 8 regions of Ukraine

12:39 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine





As of the morning of January 18, all oblenergos of Ukraine have been brought daily limits on electricity consumption, emergency shutdowns continue in eight regions. This was reported by the state energy company UkrEnergo. The company recalled that all oblenergos draw up schedules of planned hourly outages that ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit.

"So far, due to their excess, emergency shutdowns have already been applied in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporozhye, Kiev, Zhytomyr and Cherkassy regions of Ukraine," the report says.

At the same time, on January 18, the company expects a decrease in energy consumption due to warming.

"Electricity consumption is predicted to be slightly lower than yesterday. Warming contributes to this. At the same time, there is a significant shortage of power in the power system, especially during the evening peak of consumption.. At present, generation does not cover a quarter of consumption in the country," the press service said.

Ukrenergo informs that as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks, power plants and high-voltage networks were damaged. As a result of the latest attack, several power units of thermal power plants were significantly damaged.. Also, in the area of hostilities in Kharkiv and Donbass, there are damages in the networks of oblenergos.



Ukrenergo, electricity producers and oblenergos are constantly working to restore damaged facilities hit by enemy attacks.

"Despite operational repairs, after each subsequent UAV missile strike by Russians on energy infrastructure, recovery becomes more difficult and takes longer," the report says.






