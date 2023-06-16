Assistance centers for victims of sexual violence operate in 10 Ukrainian cities

14:06 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities are creating conditions so that victims of sexual violence by the Russian military can receive comprehensive specialized assistance.



This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna at the forum "Respect. Support. Justice - Respect. Help. Justice".

“This is a crime that most people, because of fear, shame, psychological trauma, naturally want to leave forever in the corners of memory and in the shadow of consciousness. This is the goal pursued by criminals - the victims will remain silent, so we are doing our best to explain the importance of seeking help to those who may not be ready to contact the law enforcement system," Olga Stefanishina said.

She stressed that the important factors in this regard are the normalization of the psycho-emotional state of the victims, the study of the trauma of violence. The official also recalled that in May last year, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with the UN on an appropriate cooperation program.



Stefanyshina noted that thanks to cooperation with the Office of the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Ukraine, they built an effective mechanism for a comprehensive response to crimes of violence. Assistance centers are deployed in Zaporozhye, Dnipro, Kyiv, Mukachevo, Kharkov, Kherson, Poltava, Chernivtsi, Odessa and Kropyvnytskyi.

"We provide an entry point for victims to the system of complex specialized support: legal, socio-psychological, information. Assistance is focused on key principles: confidentiality, unconditionality, voluntary informed consent and gratuitousness," Stefanishina said.

She also added that Ukraine is working on the creation of such centers abroad, in particular, with the Czech Republic and Germany.