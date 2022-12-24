Emergency shutdowns applied in 11 regions of Ukraine

19:20 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns are applied in 11 regions of Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal at a government meeting.
"Yesterday, the terrorist state chose energy facilities in the central region as its target.. The Air Defense Forces neutralized most of the enemy drones, but, unfortunately, we have a hit on the high-voltage network," he said.

On Tuesday morning, 8 blocks of nuclear power plants and 10 thermal power plants are operating in the energy system.
"However, due to significant damage to the network, a significant shortage of electricity remains.. To maintain a balanced operation of the energy system, emergency shutdowns were applied in 11 regions of our state. Repairs continue, but the situation remains really difficult," Shmyhal added.