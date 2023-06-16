Already managed to evacuate about 4 thousand people from flooded cities and villages - Zelensky

07:22 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Already about 4 thousand people managed to be evacuated from the south of Ukraine. Dozens of cities and villages remain flooded, but the worst situation is in the part of Kherson temporarily occupied by Russia.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an evening address on June 11.

"We are continuing our rescue operation in the south of Ukraine, and about 4,000 people have already been evacuated.. Dozens of cities and villages remain flooded, the worst situation is still in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region," Zelensky said.

The head of state thanked all the services and volunteers involved in the elimination of consequences due to the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam by the Russians.

"Thank you to the military, police, rescuers. Thanks separately to volunteers, doctors, local authorities - to everyone who is now helping to save people after the disaster at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, and especially to those who are helping to get people, in particular, from the occupied territories. It is extremely difficult, dangerous, this is a special heroism," the President stressed.

He noted that representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently visited the Kherson region.

"It is very important that representatives of international justice saw with their own eyes the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues. And it continues with the most cynical and cruel attacks on the flooded territory, the territory of evacuation. We already promote and will continue to promote the most independent and objective investigation of the ICC. All our law enforcement officers and other institutions are maximally involved in this process. Full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, all information and evidence. This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"178 such persons were added to our sanctions lists on the proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine. And we will do everything so that each and every one of this list of assistants to the Russian dictatorship is really responsible for everything that they have done against people and freedom.. For every broken destiny and for every criminal decision that helped Russia turn into a terrorist state," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky also thanked the Ukrainian Defense Forces.