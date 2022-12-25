Already 60% of Kherson residents received heat supply - Naftogaz

Already 60% of subscribers have received heat supply from the local CHP of Kherson.
This was reported in Naftogaz.
The municipal services of the city continue to repair the networks in order to supply heating to the rest of the houses.
Understanding the scale of the destruction of networks and the general situation in the city, I can say that this is a heroic work. Thanks to all the specialists, in particular the employees of Naftogaz Teplo, who today are bringing life back to the liberated city. Your contribution is very important," said Oleksiy Chernyshev, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.
Naftogaz explained that due to the significant destruction of networks in most microdistricts of the city, it is extremely difficult to restore supplies to all houses at once, but "the city's utilities are working to supply heat 24/7."
