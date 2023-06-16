Usyk may receive the biggest fee of his career

13:54 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Boxing is one of the most dangerous types of competition. But, at the same time, one of the spectacular, popular and highly paid. So, in the case of Oleksandr Usyk's participation in the fight with Tyson Fury for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion, which can take place in Saudi Arabia, the boxer will receive the largest fee in his career.

According to authoritative journalist Gareth Davis, a Ukrainian can get up to $50 million for a duel in the Middle East, while a Briton can get almost twice as much.

"If everything goes according to plan, it will be amazing. 250 million dollars for its implementation - somewhere around that. For all these guys to get into the ring, let's say in the Wilder-Joshua fight, everyone needs to pay 40 million dollars. It's already 80 million. Fury was said to want $120 million to fight in Saudi Arabia. I doubt he will get that amount. I'd bet he earns a little over half that. Maybe 70-80 maybe 90 million. This is a lot. Usyk will receive 50 million. Now he has an agreement for several fights under Skills Challenge Promotions," Boxing News 24 quoted the journalist as saying.

We will remind, earlier promoter fury said that he had not received any documents from the organizers of the show in Saudi Arabia.