The level of water pollution in the Dnieper exceeds the norm by 28 thousand times

11:19 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that after the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was blown up by Russians, the level of water pollution in the Dnieper exceeds the norm by 28,000 times.

Due to the dam failure, large areas were flooded. Experts record an excess of tens of thousands of times in terms of the microbial number of water (this is the total number of microorganisms contained in 1 ml of water)

“Therefore, fishing is prohibited, you can’t drink this water, water cattle. When a person bathes in such water, a disease can potentially occur,” Viktor Lyashko warned.

The entire water area below the Kakhovka dam is unsuitable for swimming, including the Ukrainian coast of the Black Sea.



Therefore, swimming is currently prohibited.. And the final conclusions about the consequences of pollution will be later, when the water level drops.