Water level in ZNPP cooling unit remains stable - Energoatom

As of 8:00 am on June 26, a slight decrease in water level was recorded in the cooling pond of Zaporozhye NPP. Despite this, the situation remains stable.
This was reported in the State Enterprise "NAEC "Energoatom".
Despite a slight decrease, the water level in the rate is 16.58 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the station.
The ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so since then there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond, the company noted.
