The water level in the Dnieper River in Kyiv continues to rise

11:57 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kyiv, the water level in the Dnieper River continues to rise for the third day in a row, according to the Kiev city military administration.



According to the latest data at 9:00 am, the water level near the Metro Bridge is 9261 cm (Baltic height system), which is 1 cm higher than yesterday. The water temperature is 17°C.



It is important to note that the current water level is 60 cm higher than the monthly average in March this year. So far, no emergency flooding has been recorded in Kyiv, but the hydrological hazard level is still at the yellow level.



In addition, there are practically no floods on the floodplain, and the water height there is only 5-7 cm.. Industrial facilities and residential areas of the city are not at risk of flooding.



Preliminary forecasts do not indicate a significant increase in the water level in the Dnieper within Kyiv. However, in the Volyn, Rivne and Cherkassy regions, agricultural land on an area of 8,638 hectares was flooded.



Transport links to four settlements in the Chernihiv region have also been disrupted. Currently, there is a decrease in the levels of spring floods in all regions.



44 houses were flooded (36 in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 8 in the Cherkasy region) and 315 households (250 in the Zaporozhye region, 51 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 12 in the Cherkasy region and 2 in the Kiev region), the State Emergency Service reports.