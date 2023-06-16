Water level in Kakhovka reservoir continues to decline - Ministry of Natural Resources

09:48 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the undermining of the dam by the Russians, the Kakhovka reservoir lost more than 72% (14.395 cubic km) of water, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

It is noted that as of the evening of June 11, the water level in the reservoir in the Nikopol area was about 9.04 m. However, since yesterday, according to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, it is no longer possible to measure water levels at the Nikopol gauging station, since it has moved away from the observation point.



The water level in the Dnieper at the level of Kherson decreased by 2 m and is 3.6 m. On average, over the past day, a downward trend in the level of 1-5 cm per hour has been maintained.



In the area of the natural park Nizhnedneprovskaya water gradually descends. Shallowing of the water area in the Kamenskaya Sich National Park continues by 8.5 m.



The water level in the Ingulets River at the site of the Ingulets irrigation system is slowly decreasing. Water gradually arrives in the Nikolaev area.