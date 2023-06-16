The water level continues to decline, 28 settlements remain flooded

12:25 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the last night, the water level in the Kherson region continued to decline, and has now receded by another 32 centimeters. However, currently 28 settlements are still flooded.

This was reported by the local OVA on Wednesday, June 14.

So, as of morning, the average level of flooding in the region is 2.13 meters. This is 32 cm less than on Tuesday evening. At the same time, the dynamics of water loss is preserved.



At the same time, 28 de-occupied settlements remain flooded. The water has completely receded from the villages of Zapovit, Bobrovy Kut and Burgunka.



In total, 3103 residential buildings remain under water. Over the past day, water has receded from about half a thousand houses.