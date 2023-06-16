The level of flooding in the Kherson region began to decline - RSA

10:55 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Alexander Prokudin reports that the level of flooding in the Kherson region has finally begun to decrease.



Over the past night, the water dropped by about 20 cm, which is a positive signal. The evacuation of people and animals continues as the situation remains tense.



According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, at the moment the water level is 5.38 m along the right bank and 5.35 m in Kherson. Prokudin notes that a significant drop in the water level is already visible, which gives hope for an improvement in the situation.



However, a significant number of houses were still flooded - 3,624 in 32 settlements of the Kherson region. More than 2,352 people were evacuated, as well as about 550 animals.



The head of the OVA urges everyone who is in the flood zone not to risk their safety and leave their places of residence.



He assures that the authorities will organize the evacuation, provide assistance with resettlement and material support. A call center was also set up to promptly receive calls for help and inquiries.



Due to the constant shelling from Russia, the Kherson District Military District appealed to the volunteers with a request to temporarily refuse to visit Kherson.



The security situation in the city has begun to deteriorate, so appropriate precautions must be taken..



The authorities will communicate the need for additional volunteers, if such a need arises. Efforts are currently focused on rescuing people and animals from flooded areas.